Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Drops By 23.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

