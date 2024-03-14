Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Drops By 39.1%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CDT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,330. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

