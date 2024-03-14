Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Declines By 24.9%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,730. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
