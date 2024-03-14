Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declines By 33.3%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Highway Stock Performance

Highway stock remained flat at $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.09. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

