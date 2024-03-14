Short Interest in Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL) Increases By 200.0%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Janel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JANL remained flat at $41.32 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of 147.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Janel has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.00.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

