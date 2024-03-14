Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Drops By 24.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 661,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,657.7 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

