Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Drops By 24.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 661,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,657.7 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
