Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Grows By 144.4%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mersen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$38.52 during trading on Thursday. Mersen has a one year low of C$38.52 and a one year high of C$38.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.11.
Mersen Company Profile
