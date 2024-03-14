Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Grows By 2,003.2%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 2,003.2% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBSE remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,370. The company has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.88. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

