Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Declines By 24.6%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

NBFJF remained flat at C$3,944.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares. Nippon Building Fund has a 52 week low of C$3,944.99 and a 52 week high of C$3,944.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3,944.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3,944.99.

Nippon Building Fund Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

