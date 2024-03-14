Short Interest in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Decreases By 25.0%

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NXG stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $42.29.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,137.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.