Short Interest in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Decreases By 25.0%

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXG stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,137.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.