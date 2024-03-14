Short Interest in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Drops By 24.9%

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 825,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovaro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Renovaro during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovaro Stock Performance

Shares of RENB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 879,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,009. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.27. Renovaro has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

About Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

