Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rises By 227.3%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 14,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading

