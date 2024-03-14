Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Drops By 91.5%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 14th total of 124,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sentage by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Stock Performance

SNTG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,752. Sentage has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

