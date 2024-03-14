Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Drops By 41.4%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 14th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SHPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

