Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Declines By 42.4%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 14th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sidus Space by 84.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sidus Space by 452.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sidus Space by 185.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space Price Performance

NASDAQ SIDU remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,308. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.