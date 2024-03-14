Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Expands By 21.4%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 850.7 days.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
Shares of SWONF stock remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. SoftwareONE has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.
About SoftwareONE
