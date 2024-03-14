Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Rises By 1,050.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 6.3 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.