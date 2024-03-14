Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Drops By 80.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHON stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.