Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Rises By 591.8%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 591.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sound Group Stock Performance
SOGP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 77,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,383. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. Sound Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
About Sound Group
