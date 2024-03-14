Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Decreases By 41.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 14th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 562,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,593. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 10.65 and a 12 month high of 25.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.49.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
