Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rises By 25.1%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 14th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,386. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.