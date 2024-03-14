Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declines By 36.4%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

