Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $562.12 million and approximately $97.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,732,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,706,306,567 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

