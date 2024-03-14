Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $562.12 million and approximately $97.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00611000 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00132742 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008855 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00048909 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00209518 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00051977 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00143549 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,732,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,706,306,567 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
