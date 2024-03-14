SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. SJM has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

