Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) vs. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.30 $205.89 million $27.81 4.94

Analyst Ratings

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35%

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

