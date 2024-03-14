Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Volume Hits $33.76 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $287.22 million and $33.76 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,373,402,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,373,330,148 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
