SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
SMXWW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.