SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMXWW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.