Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SWDAF stock remained flat at $44.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

