Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SWDAF stock remained flat at $44.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Software Aktiengesellschaft
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.