SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,950,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 14th total of 25,230,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 224,217,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,150,543. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

