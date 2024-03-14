S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,796,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,685,243,000 after purchasing an additional 339,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $325.91 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

