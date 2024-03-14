SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.70. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

