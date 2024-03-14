Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,071,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPKLU remained flat at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324. Spark I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

