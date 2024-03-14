SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.35. 6,855,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

