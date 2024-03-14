Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 14th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spectaire Price Performance
Spectaire stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 20,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,555. Spectaire has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectaire in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
About Spectaire
Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries.
