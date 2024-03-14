Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 14th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spectaire Price Performance

Spectaire stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 20,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,555. Spectaire has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectaire in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.