Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SETM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 3,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

