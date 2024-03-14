Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 25,554,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,021. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.