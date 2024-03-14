Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLNG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 0.81. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Articles

