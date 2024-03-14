Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.30

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.34). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 184,899 shares changing hands.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,921.60). In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,921.60). Also, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,599.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,120 shares of company stock worth $5,355,032. 49.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

