Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 142,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.