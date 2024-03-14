Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0530

Status (SNT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Status has a market cap of $205.36 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00016922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,245.97 or 1.01116559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05432917 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $16,243,798.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

