Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

STGYF stock remained flat at C$5.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.14. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.