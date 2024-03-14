Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

