StockNews.com Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 2,687,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. Baidu has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

