StockNews.com Downgrades Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Buy

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 25,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 912,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,165,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,880.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 912,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,165,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $761,434 in the last 90 days. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

