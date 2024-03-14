StockNews.com Upgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Buy

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 212,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,571. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $944,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 217,915 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

