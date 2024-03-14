Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 14th total of 195,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at $976,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $97,656.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,344 shares of company stock worth $485,761. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

