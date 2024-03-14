Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00025794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,175.28 or 0.99990617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010122 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00174470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00009584 USD and is up 32.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.