Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the February 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.5 %

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,706. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.75. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

