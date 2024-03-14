Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the February 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.46.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

