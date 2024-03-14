Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,626,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070,908. The company has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

